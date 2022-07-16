Metro Detroit man speaks out after his Lyft driver was drunk while driving him back home

A Lyft driver was arrested after Troy police said she was drunk with a passenger onboard. Now, the man in the back seat is talking to FOX 2 about a ride he says he’ll never forget.

It was around three in the morning on July 2nd. Amadi Ugonna had been partying and was heading back home to Rochester Hills from Detroit.

"You know how I-75 has that construction, so she makes an excuse as to why she has to drive in the middle. Which I didn’t think much of it at the time, there were no cars out. She said I can’t drive on the side because I’m going to hit the curve or whatever," said Ugonna.

Fortunately, Troy police pulled over the 2020 Kia Optima near Rochester Road and Player Drive at 3:21 a.m. for multiple traffic violations.

"While she was driving, she was swerving a little, but once we got to Rochester Road, and then her eyes were like crazy too," said Ugonna.

Officers said they could smell a strong odor of intoxicants emanating from the vehicle and noticed that the woman's eyes were glossy. When asked about this, she told them she had two bottles of beer before driving.

Not only did she fail sobriety tests, but she also blew a .18%, which is well over the legal limit.

The 38-year-old Lyft driver was taken into police custody, and Amadi got a ride home courtesy of the Troy Police Department.