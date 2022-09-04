MSP: Husband and wife ejected from their car after chasing an SUV; one killed

Two people were ejected from a car; one fatally, after their vehicle lost control just after midnight on Sunday.

The Detroit Regional Communications Center became aware of a car crash around 12:10 a.m. on the eastbound Davidson Ramp to I-75 with one person ejected.

A Michigan State Police trooper responded and found a Dodge Challenger on the right shoulder of the ramp with two people that had been ejected from the car.

Investigators said the car lost control, drove up the embankment, and struck a light pole. It then rolled down the embankment and came to a rest on the right shoulder of the ramp, said MSP.

The driver, a 46-year-old man from Detroit, was found unconscious on the shoulder of the ramp. The trooper performed CPR until EMS arrived, but unfortunately, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

The passenger, a 52-year-old woman from Detroit, was the second person ejected in the crash. She was taken to the hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

They both were not wearing their seatbelts, according to MSP.

Investigators interviewed the passenger at the hospital where she told them their car was rear-ended on Davison near Livernois by an unknown white SUV. She told investigators her husband chased the SUV, speeding until they crashed.

MSP said they don't know if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates.