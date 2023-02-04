MSP investigating fatal officer-involved shooting in Northern Michigan

The Michigan State Police Department is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Northern Michigan Friday night.

Troopers responded around 9 p.m. on Feb. 3 for a car in the ditch on northbound I-75, north of the West Federal Highway exit in Beaver Creek Twp. Officials said the car appeared to have driven off the left side of the freeway into the ditch.

Investigators said according to preliminary information, the trooper made contact with the driver, 48-year-old David Alan Stockton of Tawas, and believed that he was intoxicated. During the interaction, the trooper fired shots at Stockton who was fatally struck, said MSP.

The trooper and cadet were not injured according to MSP.

Officials did not say what led up to the shooting. Per department protocol, the trooper is on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

A handgun was recovered from Stockton's car by detectives on the scene.

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the MSP Forensic Science Laboratory from Grayling and the MSP Third District Investigative Response Team out of Flint.

The investigation will be forwarded to the prosecutor for review once it's completed.

