M-14 reopened after road rage incident leads to shooting in Plymouth Township

Michigan State Police reported a freeway shooting on western Wayne County freeways after a driver said they were fired at on M-14.

Detectives closed some lanes on M-14 in Plymouth Township around 7:30 a.m. to investigate the scene. They have since reopened the highway.

The shooting happened on eastbound M-14 right before the northbound I-275 ramp.

A person calling police said they were involved in a road rage incident where a suspect fired a single round into the bottom of the driver's side door.

Troopers were able to recover the round from the door, according to a tweet from state police.

The suspect was a passenger in a brown car who continued driving eastbound while the victim stopped immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call 734-287-5000