MSP: Motorcyclist ejected after hitting car, fatally struck by other cars on I-94

A motorcyclist was killed overnight on Sunday after he was ejected from his bike on the freeway and hit by other cars.

Michigan State Police said the motorcyclist was driving westbound on I-94 at 2:15 a.m. Investigators said he was traveling near I-96 when he struck the back left side of a car and was ejected from his motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 36-year-old man from Brownstown, was then struck by other cars, MSP said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the first crash stopped and provided troopers with a statement on what happened. Alcohol does not seem to be a factor in this crash.

The crash is still under investigation pending reports from the Medical Examiner.

Stay with FOX 2 for updates

READ NEXT: 8 rescued, 2 hospitalized after fire breaks out at Detroit apartment building