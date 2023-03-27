MSP: Passenger shoots rifle at driver on Southfield Freeway in Detroit

Michigan State Police are investigating a shooting that was reported Sunday night on the Southfield Freeway in Detroit.

A 36-year-old man from Southfield reported that he entered the northbound side of the freeway from westbound I-96 around 8:10 p.m. As he got onto the freeway and was in the left lane, he saw a passenger in a Ford Taurus in the right lane point a rifle out of the window and start shooting.

The victim's passenger taillight was hit. No one was hurt.

Police said the victim drove home then called police; no one else reported the shooting.

During a search of the road, a shell casing was recovered.

The investigation is ongoing.