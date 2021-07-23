MSP says tow truck driver shot at during road rage incident on 696

Michigan State Police are investigating after a tow truck driver's back window was shot out when another driver was unhappy with him after road rage on 696 on Friday.

MSP said they closed down westbound 696 just after 2:30 p.m. when they were called to the shooting on the freeway near Coolidge.

According to MSP, the tow truck driver said the shooter was in a passenger car and became unhappy that the two truck was "in the way" when the suspect shot out his back window before speeding off from the area.

MSP said nobody was hurt.

The westbound side of the interstate is closed starting at Bermuda as police investigate. Drivers heading west are urged to find another route.

