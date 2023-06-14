MSP searching for owner of trailer found along I-75 in northern Michigan

article

Did you recently lose a trailer while driving on I-75?

Michigan State Police are looking for the owner of a trailer found damaged June 5 on the median of southbound I-75 near Mile Marker 286 in Otsego County.

The small aluminum utility trailer, which is about 3 feet by 5 feet, had an 8-cylinder motor in it. Police say the motor was most likely removed from a junkyard. It appears the trailer broke loose from the vehicle that was pulling it.

The trailer had no identifying numbers or a registration plate. If it is yours, contact the Gaylord Area Regional Dispatch at 989-732-5141 or the MSP Gaylord Post at 989-732-2778 to get it back.