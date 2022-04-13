MSP's computer crime unit, ICAC, arrest for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material

article

Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, arrested 22-year-old Thomas Louis Bouchard, for aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material.

Bouchard, of Turner, which is roughly an hour North Bay City, was arrested following an investigation in which digital evidence was taken off of Bouchard, and from his home. This investigation was initiated after investigators learned that Bouchard was viewing files of child sexually abusive material, child pornography, on the internet.

After Bouchard's home was searched, he was charged with five counts of aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material, and arraigned in 81st District Court on Thursday, April 7.

The MSP Computer Crimes Unit encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. They offer resources to asst parents in keeping children safe online.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children also provides resources on their website, along with the resources on the MSP ICAC Task Force's website.

If you have information regarding possible child sexual exploitation, report it to the CyberTipLine.