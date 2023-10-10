MSU college applicants from families making less than $65K may qualify for free tuition

More students at Michigan State University will soon be eligible for free tuition.

"We were one of the first institutions in Michigan to offer a tuition-free scholarship to in-state residents dating back to 2006," said Dan Olsen, MSU Deputy spokesman. "We’re taking a step further with this program and expanding access to even more students."

Olsen, the MSU deputy spokesman, explained the program.

"The Spartan Tuition Advantage program is expanding access to a world-class Michigan State education to 1,500 in Michigan high school graduates each year, so when fully implemented will have about 6,000 students annually who can have free tuition."

But families must meet certain requirements.

"The student must come from a family household income of $65,000 or less, and they must be Pell eligible - and the way to achieve that scholarship opportunity is by filling out your (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form.

"So college applicants that are currently applying to colleges right now, will be eligible for this program in the fall of 2024," he said.

The Spartan Tuition Advantage Program was applauded by grandmother Stephanie Duneoody of Southfield, who said she has several grandkids wanting to go to college.

"I think that will be great, especially with the economy, and how much it is to go to college," she said.

West Bloomfield grandmother Audrey Edelheist says she currently has grandchildren at several Michigan universities and sees things differently.

"I think people should get in by their how smart they are, and if they need financial help, they should be able to get some - but not the whole thing," she said.

Officials at Michigan State had this to say about why they believe this initiative is fair.

"It can’t just be one avenue for helping students succeed," said Olsen. "It has to be at a multi-prong approach and again this program is one of those prongs to help students reach their educational goals."

The news about the tuition pledge comes as MSU celebrates Michigan College Month with a gift for all in-state MSU applicants.

"This month from October 1 to October 21, We’re eliminating our application fee for all of Michigan residents," Olsen said.

If families facing hardships believe a no-tuition payment is not enough to open the door to a Spartan education because of the cost of room and board, the university says it can help.

"But those who are most in need, we are working to identify those gaps and then hoping to close them through additional gift aid," Olsen said.

For more information on Spartan Tuition Advantage, find it HERE.