MSU offering free tuition to some Michigan Students

A new program will make getting a Michigan State University degree much easier for some incoming students.

The university recently announced Spartan Tuition Advantage, a program that goes into effect next school year and will allow some students to attend school for free.

Students starting school in fall 2024 will be able to use Spartan Tuition Advantage if they are Pell Grant-eligible, qualify for in-state tuition, and have a household income of $65,000 or less. Transfer students are not eligible.

To use the program, students must complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). As long as students fill out the FAFSA and still meet the requirements each year, it will renew and cover up to eight semesters.

Spartan Tuition Advantage is made possible by a combination of federal, state, and institutional gift aid, the university said.

Wayne State University implemented a similar program this school year for students whose families make less than $70,000.

