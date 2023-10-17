Mt. Clemens condo explosion leaves nearby residents displaced 6 months later

The explosion of a two-story condo in Mt. Clemens in April forced several nearby residents to evacuate their homes, and they have not been able to return since.

The incident took place on April 5 and left two men with minor injuries. According to police, a rogue gas source ignited. A marijuana grow operation and butane gas tanks were also found inside the condo, but police could not determine the exact cause of the explosion.

"Somebody needs to do something to tear this house down because it’s been up too long," said Joanie Dickerson, 55, one of the displaced residents.

The building has been in poor condition for more than six months and is still awaiting inspection. Until the inspection is completed, surrounding residents are unable to return to their homes.

Bids to demolish the building have been submitted to the insurance company by the owner, but no action has been taken so far.

Dickerson and her 21-year-old son, Jorelle, have resided in their condo for approximately 21 years, which is three doors down from the affected unit. Insurance has enabled the family to secure temporary housing, but their insurance funds are depleting.

Currently, moving back would result in out-of-pocket expenses for affected residents.

"The city said we need to get an electrician, a plumber, a gas person and an engineer to check the structure," Dickerson said. "I’m willing to come back, but I can't come back with this house. I’ve got health problems."

Without the damaged house being torn down, the fumes and carcinogens from the fire would affect Dickerson's underlying health issues, she added.

In the meantime, Dickerson is paying her mortgage while finding another temporary place to stay – which is why she has created a Go Fund Me page.

"That money will help pay for the apartment," she said.

