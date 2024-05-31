Mt. Clemens dad concerned as daughter accused of shooting him is released

A Mount Clemens father is afraid to go home after his daughter was released from the Macomb County Jail on a personal bond, while she awaits prosecution.

His fear stems from the fact that she was initially put in jail for allegedly shooting him twice in his own apartment back in February.

"She's been out almost 2 months," said 66-year-old Charles Rucker, sitting on a porch that isn’t his own. "I won't even go to my house."

The night before the shooting at Rucker's downtown Mount Clemens apartment, his 20-year-old daughter, Cheyanne Randolph, threatened him with a gun, he said. While he deescalated things that night, that was not the case the following day.

"She slapped me in my face. I didn't even react. She grabbed my glasses and balled them up and threw them on the floor," Rucker said, adding that he tried to walk away, but she followed.

"She was pulling a gun out of her purse, so I walked up to her, and I grabbed her hand in the purse – and she was trying to aim the gun at my face, but I pulled it down, and she shot me in the chest the first time. And then she starts shooting the gun as she fell back, trying to hit me in my face. And the last shot hit me in my groin and shattered my leg."

Charles Rucker, 66, of Mount Clemens.

Rucker said Randolph then called police herself and stayed at the scene.

Police arrived and took her into custody. She was initially given a $2 million cash bond. Rucker felt comfortable with that, he said.

But when the case got bound over to the 16th Circuit Court, her bond changed. The judge gave Randolph a $50,000 personal bond.

"This is what it comes to? So anybody can go do anything they wanna do?" Rucker asked.

A condition of the suspect's bail stipulated that she be placed in a Covenant House, which is a shelter.

However, according to Rucker, she has been active on social media, seemingly bragging about the shooting. While he sits disfigured, barely able to walk, and scared.

"I don't have nothing to say to her," Rucker said. But when the time comes, he does plan on testifying against his daughter.