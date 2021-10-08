Mt. Clemens Schools closed following threatening message found in school

article

A Macomb County high school is closed Friday following a report of a threat found inside one of the buildings.

The sheriff's office confirmed that a threatening message was found inside Mt. Clemens High School a day before.

The county sheriff said the threatening message was found on the desk of one of the classrooms, indicating a school shooting would take place Friday. A search of the building produced a second similar message on a separate desk.

The school cancellation follows the district's decision to not play its scheduled homecoming game on Oct. 8 due to a shortage of referees.

Advertisement

The Michigan High School Athletic Association said it has seen a bigger than usual decline in officials from the previous year. COVID-19 is among the reasons why.