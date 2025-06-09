Man leads multi-day Metro Detroit police chase in semi truck

The Brief A three-day-long police chase finally ended in an arrest in Detroit on Monday. He was taken into custody without further incident or injury. He is being held by Dearborn police.



A multi-day police chase that spanned over more than a dozen cities in Metro Detroit ended in an arrest on Monday.

Timeline:

The chase started on Saturday in Dearborn and concluded at Eastern Market in Detroit where the arrest itself happened around 2 p.m. at the corner of Market Street and Winder.

Most stores in the area are closed on Mondays, but those that were open had a good view as police moved in for the arrest.

Video on social media painted a different picture of what led up to the arrest. According to sources, the driver of the semi is accused of breaking into an ex’s home in Dearborn on Saturday morning.

When police arrived, he hit a cruiser and led them on a chase through multiple cities, which was called off for safety reasons.

The semi was spotted again the next day, leading to another pursuit through Warren, Garden City, Westland, and other cities, which was again called off due to safety concerns.

Then at around 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, he was tracked down at Eastern Market.

He was taken into custody without further incident or injury.

What's next:

Sources tell FOX 2 the suspect is being held by Dearborn police and is expected to be arraigned on various felony charges.