Multiple departments fight downtown Holly fire

A large fire is being battled in downtown Holly at the Moose Lodge on 210 S. Broad Street Tuesday afternoon.

There are no reports of any injuries yet, and we're working to learn which buildings have been damaged.

Witnesses report this is centered on Battle Alley, where the historic Holly Hotel is, as well as lots of small shops and antique stores.



The extreme heat -- a record-tying 96 degrees today, is making this fire even tougher for firefighters to contain.

