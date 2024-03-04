Multiple explosions reported in Clinton Township

article

Several explosions are being reported near 15 Mile Road and Groesbeck Highway Monday night.

Clinton Township police said there is an active industrial fire and the public is being asked to avoid the area.

Many nearby residents reported hearing the loud and consecutive explosions, causing their houses to shake.

Those nearby are being encouraged to "stay far away and in their homes as ashes (are) blowing," said Clinton Townhips Supervisor Bob Cannon.

First responders are currently at the scene.

The incident remains ongoing.

"We have our public safety as well as other public safety departments helping us with the issue," Cannon said.

No other details were released at this time.