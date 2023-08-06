Multiple people arrested in shooting of a minor in Hype Athletic Center parking lot

Wayne Police have made several arrests related to a shooting involving a juvenile in the parking lot of HYPE Athletic Center Friday night.

Police responded to the Hype Athletic Center parking lot (4635 Howe Rd) on reports of a person who was shot. Police arrived around 10:30 p.m. and found that the victim was a minor from Inkster.

Police say the suspects fled the scene on foot.

The juvenile was transported to Corewell Health Hospital in Dearborn with non-life-threatening injuries.

A K9 track led police to a Wayne residence where a search warrant was executed in cooperation with the Western Wayne Special Operations Team.

"HYPE Athletics is a valuable community partner, and we are glad they are part of our community," said Wayne Police. "We have no reason to believe that HYPE caused or contributed to this incident in any way."

Police say they have made several arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bolton at mbolton@cityofwayne.com.

