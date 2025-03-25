Murder investigation underway after skeletal remains found in burned Michigan outbuilding

The Brief Skeletal remains were found after a fire in an outbuilding in Eaton County. The remains were identified as 38-year-old Lance Pollo, of Lansing. Investigators are now seeking tips about what happened to Pollo.



A fire investigation shifted to a murder investigation after authorities found skeletal remains once a fire was extinguished in Eaton County last month.

According to the Eaton County Sheriff's Office, fire crews and deputies were dispatched to a home in the 10000 block of E. Vermontville Highway in Windsor Township, which is south of Lansing, just after 3 p.m. Feb. 10. They arrived to find two outbuildings on fire.

Once the flames were out, authorities discovered skeletal remains in one of the buildings. Late last week, the Michigan State Police Crime Lab determined that the remains were of 38-year-old Lance Pollo, of Lansing.

What you can do:

Now, investigators are seeking more information that leads them to the person responsible. Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Ted Johnson at 517-213-6121 or D/Lt. Aaron Campbell at 517-543-5419.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 517-543-5433 or emailing crimetips@eatoncounty.org.