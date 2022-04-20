Murder still unsolved a year after man found shot to death in car on Detroit's west side

article

Investigators are still trying to solve the April 23, 2021, murder of a man in Detroit.

Raymond Lile III, who is also known as "Keimo Lottey," was sitting in his vehicle in the 16000 block of Van Buren Avenue on Detroit's west side when someone shot him at 12:10 a.m.

After the 34-year-old was shot, he tried to flee but crashed into several parked cars in the 8000 block of Grandmont Street.

Up to a $2,500 reward is offered for information that leads to an arrest.

Tips can be reported to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP or online at 1800speakup.org.