Murder suspect missing for two years caught in tense manhunt on Detroit's east side

A multi-year search for a murder suspect ended with a successful manhunt on Detroit's east side after police took an individual into custody.

Residents in the area of Queen and Bringard, which is south of Eight Mile in east Detroit were asked to shelter inside as police closed in on the suspect, who had evaded capture for years before his arrest Monday afternoon.

The suspect, who remains unidentified as of Tuesday morning, was caught after an hour of searching in the area. He had given chase for awhile before getting caught.

FOX 2 aerial footage caught the moment the man was taken into a police car. He was shirtless and wearing blue pants, video showed.

"This is a person that is wanted for homicide from two years ago. So we’ll just keep going, heavily engaged trying to do what we can," said Charles Fitzgerald, Detroit police assistant chief.

The warrant Detroit police acted on was in relation to a murder on Detroit's east side that happened in November 2020.

The murder suspect had been missing for two years before he was caught.

It may also not be the last arrest in the case with police concealing the suspect's identity because there may be more in connection to the same homicide. As a result, police are tight-lipped about details.

"We are locked in and we are going to do everything we can to make sure the citizens of the City of Detroit feel safe," Fitzgerald said.