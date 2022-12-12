Detroit Police arrest murder suspect on city's east side

Monday afternoon, Detroit Police blocked off several neighborhood streets on the city's east side as they searched for a man wanted for murder. About an hour after the search started, police had him in custody.

Police were searching the area of Queen and Bringard, which is south of 8 Mile and Gratiot, around 3:45 Monday afternoon. Around 4:30, police took a shirtless suspect into custody.

While police are not saying much, they did say that the suspect was connected to a warrant from two years ago. No other details were released.

Police blocked off side streets and brought K9 teams to search for the suspect and police dogs were seen searching through backyards, driveways, and more.

Neighbors told FOX 2 they were ordered to stay inside to prevent dogs from picking up the wrong scent as they searched for the suspect.