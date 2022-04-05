Murder suspect wanted for killing man who shoveled his snow, attacking woman

article

Police are asking for the public's help finding a murder suspect who killed a man after he shoveled his snow and beat a woman before she escaped him.

Antoine Powers McClain is wanted for beating victim Parish Howell to death with a rifle and severely injuring a woman. Both had been asked by him to shovel his snow in the 9000 black of Stout near Cathedral on Feb. 14.

After they were done with his snow, he gave them crack cocaine and asked them to go to his basement. After beating Howell in the head and injuring the woman, McClain told her he would kill her if she told anyone. He was driving the woman in the area of 9600 Greenfield Road when she escaped from the car.

Antoine McClaine is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 170 pounds and has an average build and shoulder-length hair.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to his arrest.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 1-800 SPEAK-UP on the website at: www.1800speakup.org, or on the free P3 mobile app. Your identity will be 100 percent anonymous.

