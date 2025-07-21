Murder victim discovered in Huron National Forest after abandoned truck found in northern Michigan

The Brief Two people are facing charges after a missing person was found dead in the Huron National Forest. An investigation began after a DNR conservation officer spotted a bloody, abandoned truck in the forest.



The discovery of a bloody pickup truck in northern Michigan earlier this month led police to a murder victim and charges against two people allegedly involved.

Michigan State Police said an investigation started July 13 after a Department of Natural Resources Conservation Office found an abandoned truck in the Huron National Forest in Oscoda County.

Police said the bed of that truck was full of blood and also contained a blood-soaked rolled-up carpet, which led to the DNR contacting MSP for help. While troopers were investigating the truck and its owner, a missing person report was made in Tawas for a person that marched the truck's owner.

This information led to an investigation that linked two suspects, Clifford Marion Farthing and Doreen Kay Schunk, to the missing person's disappearance and murder, and the victim's body was later located in the Huron National Forest.

Both Farthing and Schunk were arrested and charged last week in Iosco County.

Farthing is charged with open murder and felony firearm. He is charged as a third habitual offender.

Schunk is charged with conspiracy to commit homicide - open murder.