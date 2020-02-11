Muskegon man arrested for threatening to rape, murder Warren police officer more than 50 times

A Muskegon man is in the Macomb County Jail for making more than 50 threatening phone calls to the Warren police where he said he was going to murder and rape a Warren officer.

Luke Louis, 37, was arrested and jailed in Macomb County after authorities said he used a Google account to call the Warren police general number to make more than 50 threatening and harassing calls.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor, Louis would use a different extension to express his intent to sexually assault and murder the officer.

The number was eventually traced back to a Google account in his name and Louis was arrested in Muskegon.

Louis has been charged with using a communication device to make threats.

The Macomb County Prosecutor's Office said Louis was motivated by a YouTube video that showed a confrontation involving Warren police.

Louis is being held on a $15,000 bond.