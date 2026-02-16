Muslim families in need to receive food donations for Ramadan

The Brief ICNA Relief - Muslim Family Services members packed food for Ramadan Monday. The packages are going to Muslim families in need in Hamtramck and Detroit.



Members of Metro Detroit’s Muslim community are reaching out in the spirit of giving ahead of the month of Ramadan.

FOX 2 stopped by a community benefit looking to spread love and resources in the name of helping one’s fellow neighbor Monday afternoon.

This took place at the offices of ICNA Relief - Muslim Family Services near the Detroit-Hamtramck border.

It was there that volunteers prepared and donated 160 food boxes in both cities, but their reach goes as far out as Flint.

Organizers say as the crescent moon marks the beginning of the Ramadan holy month, and they are stepping up the many ways they offer services and support to people in need.

We’re told many of those who received the food boxes are refugees who have been sheltering in the United States for as much as a year.

But this year, mosques and Muslim religious sites are boosting security with armed guards, more police on patrol and even bag checks, after an increase in threats according to various law enforcement agencies.

"It’s very important because when you come into the mosque and you don’t feel secure and then you cannot worship as you are supposed to worship," said Imam Ali Ali. "That’s why it’s very very important, security. That’s why 24 hours we have security around our mosque."