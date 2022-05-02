Mustang crashes into SUV; driver arrested by Warren cops trying to run away

The intersection of Groesbeck and 10 Mile was closed for hours after a violent crash Monday night.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash including a Ford Mustang which was left mangled and without a roof. Witnesses say the Mustang collided with an SUV - then careened 50 yards away into a utility police which it took down, at about 7 p.m.

The driver of the Mustang allegedly got out and ran before Warren police caught him. The passenger of the Mustang had to be cut out of the vehicle by firefighters and taken to the hospital. Their condition is not known.

The Mustang had Ohio license plates. The SUV, a Chevrolet Equinox, suffered front end damage but it is unclear of the driver was injured.

Groesbeck is closed from 10 Mile to Frazho Road - officials continue to clean up the intersection of the crash and clear debris.

