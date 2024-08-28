Mystery of missing woman continues over 7 years; family wants Detroit police to do more

Katrina Williams is turning 60 - but she isn't there to celebrate with her loving family. She’s been missing for seven and a half years.

"It’s been a long time," said Yvonne Williams, her sister.

FOX 2: "You think she’s still out there?"

"Hopefully she is. I don’t want to think the worst, I want to think the best," Yvonne said. "I want to bring Katrina home."

Katrina was last seen at Joseph Campau south of I-94, where her house was. On January 17th, 2017 she got in an argument just after 6 p.m.

Since then, nobody has seen her.

"Sister we love you, we miss you, and please come home," said Lucy Bell, her sister. "You’ve been in our prayers and we love you so much."

Lucy says this loving grandmother would never be away for this long on her own.

The family has theories — like she could be the victim of an ex-boyfriend, or even a serial rapist in the area at the time of her disappearance. But so far, there have been no answers.

Detroit police say there is no new information since 2017.

FOX 2: "What would you say to Detroit police?"

"They need to do their job, do more, Get out there and search more help us," she said.

They are praying for the best — they hope Katrina is still out there.

"We never gave up on her and we never will," Yvonne said. "We still got hope and if God wills, maybe we’ll see her again."

If you have any information, call Detroit police. You can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.