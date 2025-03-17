Mystery of who killed Detroit mother continues a decade later

For a decade, a family has been waiting and hoping for justice after their loved one was shot after being chased home from a convenience store.

What we know:

Jajuan Morgan was just 3 years old when his mother was fatally shot execution-style.

"It’s been a very rough time," he said. "Whoever did it, we seek justice."

The family hopes someone who knows something will speak up.

The backstory:

It happened 10 years ago, on March 17, 2015. His mother Ditwan left home to go to a nearby store and got into an argument with some men who chased her home.

Ditwan thought she was safe when she closed her door to her home on Bonita Street, but she was shot with the bullet piercing the locked door.

Little Jajuan and his uncle witnessed the horrifying moment.

"At that point with her, standing at the door, they shot her through her back," he said.

The 41-year-old mother of two died at a local hospital, her family says she served her community and country.

"She worked with veterans, homelessness she was a merchant marine," he said.

What they're saying:

The family believes someone knows something, saw something that can help solve this case if only they would contact police.

The family believes their loved one was targeted

"It was plotted, they came on this particular night, tried to rob her of cannabis. That’s the business she was in," he said.

FOX 2 contacted Detroit police. We were told there are no new updates and the investigation continues.

What you can do:

This family says they will never give up hope that justice will be served.

Crime Stoppers offered a cash reward of up to $9,000 for information leading to an arrest.

What we don't know:

What led to her murder is a mystery.