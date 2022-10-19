Nancy Pelosi tours Metro Detroit EV battery manufacturing start-up

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was in Novi on Wednesday to push electric vehicle provisions in the Inflation Reduction Act, which are aimed at taking an aggressive stance on climate change and reducing energy costs.

During that visit, she took a look at a critical contributor to the future of electric vehicles when she toured the start-up company Our Next Energy (ONE), which specializes in improving EV battery manufacturing, alongside Congresswomen Haley Stevens and Debbie Dingell.

"Some of what I’m seeing today is the transformation from the hard science to the consumer product and keeping America No. 1," Pelosi said.

The high-profile visit comes more than a month after President Joe Biden spoke about the future of electric vehicles at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

While Biden has talked about EVs becoming the future, there are working families who can’t afford the current price tag.

Kelley Blue Book says the average price for an electric vehicle is more than $66,000.

"The needs of the kitchen table is the most important place of dialogue in the country, where people make their decisions," Pelosi said.

Making more vehicles and reducing costs is a goal.

"The immediate goal is produce more cars, get them on the lots, level set the costs, which is what we’re doing, the steps we’re taking," Stevens said.

As the Big 3 introduce electric versions of their most popular makes and models, smaller companies are finding a niche in this growing industry.

Last month, FOX 2 spoke to two brothers who are creating charging stations.

Back at ONE in Novi — the start-up is trying to blaze a trail by improving e-v batteries.

"Just a few years ago, we celebrated 50 years of U.S. landing on the moon. I’m on the science and tech committee. We were reflecting on that in the committee. Allswhile, we were asking what is our moonshot for the next 50 years," Stevens said.