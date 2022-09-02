If there's one thing inflation cannot touch, it's being at the movie theater this Labor Day weekend.

Specifically on Saturday, Sept. 3 when major movie theater chains participate in National Cinema Day. For the entire day, tickets to movies will cost $3.

The newly-created event aims to spark higher visitation during a typically low-trafficked weekend for going to the movies. Labor Day isn't known for its high rates of movie watching.

Major theater chains like AMC and, Regal Cinemas will be participating, of which there are plenty in and around Metro Detroit.

Movie theaters find themselves in a strange place two and a half years after the pandemic first arrived in the country. While some films like "Top Gun: Maverick" and "Minions: Rise of Gru" did great for box office sales, people are watching recently-made movies at home more than they have before.

Organizers of National Cinema Day described the event as a trial that could become an annual fixture. While some other countries have experimented with a similar day of cheap movie tickets, the initiative is the first of its kind on such a large scale in the U.S.

"After this summer’s record-breaking return to cinemas, we wanted to do something to celebrate moviegoing," said Jackie Brenneman, Cinema Foundation president, in a statement. "We’re doing it by offering a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers that made this summer happen, and by offering an extra enticement for those who haven’t made it back yet.

AMC has theaters in Livonia, Sterling Heights, Madison Heights, Clinton Township, Auburn Hills, Dearborn, and Fort Gratiot Township. Meanwhile, Regal Cinemas has theaters in Commerce Township and Lansing.