National Cold Brew Day 2024: Where to get free coffee and other deals

National Cold Brew Day 2024 is Saturday, April 20, bringing some brew-tiful deals and freebies for coffee fans.

Cold brew is sometimes confused with iced coffee, but make no mistake: the two beverages are different. Cold brew is known for its smooth, rich flavor and more caffeine compared to the typical iced coffee – thanks to a different brewing method.

Cold brew is made by steeping coffee grounds in room temperature or cold water for several hours. Iced coffee is made like a normal brewed coffee, where the grounds are brewed with boiling water over a short period of time.

Get perked up with some of these National Cold Brew Day offers:

Denny’s

Denny's is hosting a brew-tiful celebration in honor of National Cold Brew Day on April 20 by offering its rewards members 20% off one Sweet Cream Cold Brew. The company said customers must become value members before April 20 to be eligible for the offer.

Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Coffee is celebrating National Cold Brew Day by offering its rewards members who buy any cold brew or nitro cold brew the chance to win prizes – including free cold brew for a month. The chain said customers can enter twice a day.

Dunkin’

Dunkin' is rewarding customers on National Cold Brew Day with a free medium cold brew of their choice. To cash in on the offer, customers must be Dunkin’ Rewards members and make any purchase on the chain's app on April 20. Fans can also customize their cold brew with beverage add-ons, including with Cold Foam, as part of the offer.

La Colombe

La Colombe is launching an 11 fluid-ounce, ready-to-drink Draft Latte made with cold brew on National Cold Brew Day, and giving fans nationwide one free can at La Colombe cafes with any purchase on April 20. Those who don't live near a cafe can also claim one free can of a Draft Latte at their favorite local grocery and convenience store, while supplies last.

Pilot Flying J

Cold brew coffee lovers can celebrate the day at Pilot Flying J, a travel center network of truck stops, gas and diesel fuel with over 870 locations across 44 states. The chain is launching a new Toffee Cold Brew and offering a free small cup of cold brew on April 20 in the myRewards Plus app .

Playa Bowls

On Friday, April 19, Playa Rewards members can get a free , 16-ounce Sweet Cream Cold Brew with the purchase of any superfruit bowl all day long.

Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons is celebrating National Cold Brew Day by offering rewards members 200 bonus points on any cold brew flavor on Apr. 20, 2024.

