National Coney Island now selling its Detroit Coney chili sauce in store, online

Have a craving for a National Coney Dog but can't make it to a restaurant? No problem! The Detroit area Coney Island's chili sauce is now available at Walmart.

According to the restaurant chain, the canned chili can be found at Walmart stores nationwide, on Walmart's website, and at National Coney Island locations.

The chili comes in a four-pack of 7.5 ounce cans of chili sauce without beans, and in a 15 ounce can of chili with beans.

(Photo: National Coney Island)

"This has been a long time in the making and we are thrilled," said Tom Giftos, president of National Coney Island. "We are really excited to offer our special family-recipe chili sauces in a canned package, so that our loyal fans across the country can experience that unique taste of a Detroit-style Coney Island sauce on a hot dog or chili fries."

National Coney Island got its start in Roseville in 1965 and has since expanded to have more than a dozen locations around Metro Detroit.