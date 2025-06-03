National Guard members work to improve Michigan state parks as part of training

article

The Brief Michigan Army National Guard soldiers are helping improve state parks and recreation areas. The soldiers are renovating cabins, upgrading restrooms and more.



Michigan Army National Guard members are currently spending time working to improve the state's outdoor recreation spaces while also getting some training.

Soldiers with the 107th Engineer Battalion will be completing projects at Van Riper State Park, Craig Lake State Park, McLain State Park, several state park campgrounds, and other recreation areas.

Michigan state park improvements

At Van Riper State Park, soldiers are upgrading the electricity in the day-use toilet and concession areas. If there is time before the project wraps up on June 15, storage buildings will also be renovated.

At Craig Lake State Park, the soldiers are renovating a cabin by adding new siding, windows, and shingles. The inside of the cabin is also being upgraded.

Parking areas at Craig Lake are also being improved.

At McLain State Park, they are building a new accessible playground as part of a Community Build Program project that runs through June 6.

Parking improvements are also being completed at King Lake and Big Lake state forest campgrounds, the Parent Lake and Vermilac Lake boating access sites, and the Baraga Plains ORV staging area.

What to know:

The areas where this construction is taking place will be closed to the public during the projects.

Most areas are expected to reopen by June 13.

Guests can check the status of the parks by contacting Van Riper State Park at 906-339-4461 or Baraga State Park at 906-353-6558.

What's next:

The DNR and the Michigan Army National Guard will be hosting a Community Engagement Day at 10 a.m. June 13 in the day use area of Van Riper State Park.

During this event, the projects that the soldiers have completed will be showcased.