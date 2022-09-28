National Guard scarecrow display in uniform and bulletproof vest stolen in Plymouth

Every year in downtown Plymouth, right around the spooky season – Kellogg Park is taken over by scarecrows - carefully crafted by local businesses.

Michigan Army National Guard recruiter Sgt. Gabrielle Lynn was in charge of erecting one for the guard. But over the weekend – someone stole it. The decoration was decked out in the authentic uniform, and bulletproof vest too.

She had zip-tied everything onto the scarecrow, but it didn't stop the thieves.

"To be a soldier to wear this uniform is a big deal," said she said. "I was so excited to bring my boys down here to come see it. they're so proud their mommy is a soldier.

"Due to the uniform, I knew it would draw a lot of attention. Sadly we kind of prepared for this."

The aftermath of the stolen scarecrow display.

She wants the scarecrow back, especially that uniform. but, the sergeant has a special opportunity for whoever did this.

"If you want to join the national guard and get your own uniform and get your own name," she said.

She says she’s seen this uniform, this calling, change people - especially young people, who are lost.

"Young people deserve a second chance and one mistake doesn't make who you are as a person," Lynne said. "I really would love to talk to that person. Really."

And remember impersonating a soldier is a crime.

