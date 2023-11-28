'National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation' pop-up bar opens this week in Royal Oak

A pop-up bar dedicated to "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" opens this week in Royal Oak.

Griswold’s Hideaway was first announced earlier this month. The pop-up will be in the basement of the newly opened Bandit Tavern.

Late last month, Jolly Pumpkin in Downtown Royal Oak closed briefly and reopened as Bandit, a southern-style restaurant that also features favorites from previous establishments.

Downstairs in the former Commune Lounge space is the Hideaway, a spot that will be used for pop-up bars, including the Christmas one.

It includes dancing, DJs, VIP rooms with bottle service, and a large private party space.

The drink menu hasn't been released yet, but Griswold’s Hideaway will feature festive cocktails and themed decorations beginning Nov. 30.

Griswold’s Hideaway will be open from 5-10 p.m. Thursdays and 8 p.m. until 2 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Find the bar at 419 S. Main St.