'National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation' pop-up bar coming to Royal Oak this holiday season

A holiday pop-up bar inspired by the film "National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation" is coming to Royal Oak.

Griswold’s Hideaway will take over the basement of the newly opened Bandit Tavern after Thanksgiving.

Bandit Tavern & Hideaway opened last week in the Jolly Pumpkin spot on Main Street.

Upstairs, Bandit includes food from previous restaurants at the location, including Bastone, as well as Southern-style cooking. Beer selections include Jolly Pumpkin and North Peak brews, among others. The restaurant also is decorated with knickknacks from the previous restaurants including vintage signage, brewing equipment, and keepsakes from the ownership’s families.

"The menu is a fun, unique blend of scratch-made traditional and creative combinations," said Kristin Anderson, the executive chef of Bandit Tavern & Hideaway."

Downstairs is Hideaway, a space that will be used for themed pop-up bars. It includes dancing, DJs, festive cocktails, VIP rooms with bottle service, and a large private party space. This area previously housed the nightclub Commune Lounge.

"We’re looking forward to sharing a new experience in Royal Oak built on southern and Midwest hospitality while providing an atmosphere that feels like a getaway," said Kelly VenderEyk, operating partner and general manager of Bandit.

Few details have been revealed about Griswold’s Hideaway, but it is expected to be decorated and feature a themed drink menu. It will open after Thanksgiving at 419 S Main St.