National Peanut Butter Day recipes: Jar overnight oats, Asian spicy peanut sauce with chicken and noodles

Jan. 24 is National Peanut Butter Day.

Try out these sweet and savory recipes to celebrate this versatile kitchen staple.

Peanut Butter Jar Overnight OatsAka The "Elvis" Overnight Oats

By: Grace Derocha, RD, CDCES, MBA – National Spokesperson for The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Ingredients

· 2 Tbsp. of peanut butter, left in the jar

· ½ cup milk or milk substitute of choice

· ¼ tsp. vanilla or almond extract

· ½ Tbsp. honey

· ½ tsp. cinnamon

· ½ cup bananas, sliced, chopped or mashed

· ½ cup quick oats

· 1 tsp. chia seeds

· Optional toppings – dark chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, coconut flakes, banana chips, whipped cream

Instructions

1. Use your almost empty peanut butter jar. If there is not leftover in the far, feel free to add more.

2. Add the milk, vanilla, honey and cinnamon. Place cap on the jar and shake it up.

3. Add bananas, oats and chia seeds to the jar.

4. Place in refrigerator overnight.

5. Enjoy the next day cold or warm. Add optional toppings before serving

Asian Spicy Peanut Sauce with Chicken and Noodles

By: Grace Derocha, RD, CDCES, MBA – National Spokesperson for The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics

Ingredients

· 1/3 cup peanut butter (left in peanut butter jar)

· ¼ cup light soy sauce

· 2 Tbsp. rice vinegar

· 5 Tbsp. sesame oil, divided

· 2 Tbsp. brown sugar

· ½ tsp. fresh grated ginger, don’t use ginger powder

· 1 ½ tsp. Sriracha (or more to taste)

· 1 pound udon or pad Thai rice noodles or linguine

· 1 cup shredded carrots

· 1 Tbsp. minced garlic

· ½ cup chopped scallions

· 3 cups cooked shredded or chopped chicken (either from leftovers, freshly cooked or from a rotisserie chicken)

· Garnish with roasted peanuts, sesame seeds and/or chopped cilantro

Instructions

1. Add soy sauce, rice vinegar, 2 ½ tablespoons of sesame oil, brown sugar, ginger, Sriracha to the peanut butter jar with the leftover peanut butter. If you don’t have enough peanut butter in your jar, you can add more. Put on the lid and shake it up thoroughly. The sauce may seem thick, but will thin out with the warm noodles. Set the sauce aside.

2. Cook your noodles (of choice) until al dente per the package instructions.

3. Drain the noodles and mix in the remaining 2 ½ tablespoons of sesame oil. Toss to coat evenly in a large serving bowl.

4. Next, add in carrots, garlic, scallions and shredded chicken to noodles. Combine thoroughly.

5. Shake up the sauce again and pour over the noodle mixture. Toss well to combine. Serve warm and enjoy!