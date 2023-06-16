National Weather Service confirms Monroe County tornado was EF-1

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Monroe County Thursday evening when a line of thunderstorms pushed through the area.

The NWS had already confirmed it was believed to have been a tornado that damaged homes and knocked down trees. Now, the service confirmed that the tornado had winds over 86 MPH when it snapped trees.

Thursday evening's storm brought torrential downpours in Wayne County, golf-ball sized hail in Livingston County, and a tornado touchdown in Monroe County. It also knocked out power for hundreds living along Lake Erie whose neighborhoods were covered in debris.

The NWS said that the tornado was an EF-1 and on the ground 4.7 miles with a width of 400 yards. It was on the ground for 9 minutes after touching down near Detroit Beach. It eventually lifted near Estral Beach.

According to the NWS, the tornado damaged mostly large tree limbs and snapped hardwood trees as it had winds of 90 MPH.

The tornado touched down near Dixie Highway north of the Detroit Beach neighborhood and eventually crossed Pointe Aux Peaux Road before it lifted over Lake Erie.

Nobody was reported hurt in the tornado.

By Friday morning, the subtle hum of generators was the dominating sound throughout Monroe County after severe weather did a number of some southern Michigan communities.

"We're all relaxing in the house, the storm started rolling through and all of a sudden the wind just blew up out of nowhere," said Joe Sonores. "Went to look out the window and heard a loud crack, saw tree limbs coming through the window."

Sonores was one of several homeowners to find damage to his home. The vehicles parked at his house also were hit.

"After it finally passed, we came outside, tree was down, took out the truck, took out the Jeep, punched a couple holes in the roof," he said.

