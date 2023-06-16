After cloudy start, beautiful weekend of weather on the way

We weren't just visited by some down pouring rain Thursday, but a hefty load of hail for some lucky residents as well.

The severe weather is out of here and a much quieter Friday is on tap. Any showers end early, and clouds will give way to some eventual sun.

High pressure offers up a fantastic weekend.

We're looking at temperatures peaking in the low 80s with dry condition to keep away the humidity.

Our temperatures begin to warm this weekend and crank up further next week.

After a relatively mild first-half of June, we're looking at temperatures turning up the heat next week.