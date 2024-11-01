Testimony from the prosecution's first witness was given in court on Friday, which can be watched in the YouTube player above. FOX 2 will have a recap of the full day in court later today.

The man accused of killing and sexually abusing a teenager is expected in court Friday for a preliminary examination.

Jarvis Butts, 41 of Highland Park, was charged with murder and first-degree sexual assault of Na'Ziyah Harris in September, more than nine months after the teenager went missing.

She was last seen getting off a bus at Cornwall and Three Mile in Detroit on Jan. 9, but never made it home.

While prosecutors believe the teenager is no longer alive, they have not recovered her remains. However, they are confident that Butts is behind her disappearance.

During his arraignment, he was also charged in the sexual assault of two other children, including his own daughter and the daughter of an ex-girlfriend.

"It’s disgusting, it’s despicable. It's worse than I thought it was," Jarnell Holland, a family member of Harris said after the court hearing. "I've been trying to bring attention to him since 2022 and I did not realize it was this bad."

Na'Ziyah Harris disappearance timeline

The prosecutor's office provided a rough timeline of the day Harris disappeared.