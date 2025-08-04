Na'Ziyah Harris murder suspect Jarivs Butts due in court for separate sex assault case

The Brief The 42-year-old Detroit man charged in the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old girl Na'Ziyah Harris is due in court Monday facing new charges in two separate cases. Jarvis Ramon Butts has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a then-12-year-old girl in 2013. Court records show that Butts also previously served time in prison for sexually assaulting a child in 2004.



The 42-year-old Detroit man charged in the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old girl Na'Ziyah Harris is due in court Monday for a hearing on charges in two separate cases.

Jarvis Ramon Butts has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a then-12-year-old girl in 2013. He is scheduled for a final conference at 9 a.m. at Detroit’s Third Circuit Court.

Jarvis Butts (MDOC)

The backstory:

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said that Butts sexually assaulted the girl at a residence in Allen Park. The victim is now 24 years old.

The new charges are first-degree criminal sexual conduct (person under 13), and third-degree criminal sexual conduct (person 13 through 15).

The cases are the latest in a string of cases against Butts who has been called a classic expert groomer and pedophile by Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Butts has also been charged with sexually abusing two other children who were under 13 at the time. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said one of the victims, who is now 20, was allegedly abused between April 2012 and April 14, while the other victim, who is now 11, was abused from July 2015 until July 2017.

He has been charged with five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for those assaults.

Court records show that Butts also previously served time in prison for sexually assaulting a child in 2004.

"Mr. Butts targeted and befriended women to have sexual relationships with their young daughters," Worthy said.

What's next:

In a separate case, Butts is scheduled for an October trial in the death of Harris.

In that matter, he is facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and child sexually abusive material.

MORE: What happened to Na'Ziyah Harris?

Harris was last seen getting off a bus in Detroit last January. Her disappearance led to police searching areas around Southeast Michigan.

While Harris's body was never found, prosecutors charged Butts with murder and rape in September 2024.

Na'Ziyah Harris