Na'Ziyah Harris murder suspect Jarvis Butts faces new sex assault charges

article

The 42-year-old Detroit man charged in the kidnapping and murder of 13-year-old girl Na'Ziyah Harris is facing new charges.

Jarvis Ramon Butts has been charged in connection with the sexual assault of a then-12-year-old New Boston girl in 2013.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office said that Butts sexually assaulted the girl at a residence in the 6700 block of Larme Avenue in Allen Park. The victim is now 24 years old.

"More complete facts and evidence will be placed on the record in court at the preliminary examination," said a spokesperson from the prosecutor's office in a statement.

The new charges are first-degree criminal sexual conduct (person under 13), and third-degree criminal sexual conduct (person 13 through 15).

In a separate case, Butts is scheduled for an October trial in the death of Harris.

In that matter, he is facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder, second-degree criminal sexual conduct, and child sexually abusive material.

Harris was last seen getting off a bus in Detroit last January. Her disappearance led to police searching areas around Southeast Michigan.

Na'Ziyah Harris

While Harris's body was never found, prosecutors charged Butts with murder and rape in September, 2024.

He was arraigned on June 30 and given a $500,000/10% bond.

MORE: What happened to Na'Ziyah Harris?

The two cases are the latest in a string of cases against Butts who has been called a classic expert groomer and pedophile by Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Butts has also been charged with sexually abusing two other children who were under 13 at the time. Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said one of the victims, who is now 20, was allegedly abused between April 2012 and April 14, while the other victim, who is now 11, was abused from July 2015 until July 2017.

He has been charged with five counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct for those assaults.

Court records show that Butts also previously served time in prison for sexually assaulting a child in 2004.

"Mr. Butts targeted and befriended women to have sexual relationships with their young daughters," Worthy said.