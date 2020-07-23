Expand / Collapse search

NB I-275 closed at Ecorse after fatal rollover crash involving multiple cars

Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit
article

Photo courtesy Michigan State Police Twitter account.

FOX 2 - A section of northbound I-275 is closed after a fatal rollover crash at Ecorse that involved multiple cars according to Michigan State Police Thursday.

State police say a 53-year-old Redford Township man was driving too fast and rear-ended a vehicle causing it to rollover at 7 p.m. The victim who died was in the vehicle that rolled over, it is not known right now if the victim was wearing a seatbelt. 

The at-fault driver failed field sobriety tests and was arrested pending a blood search warrant. 

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available. 

For realtime traffic updates, go to fox2detroit.com/traffic

Photos courtesy of MDOT cameras