Suspected I-275 freeway shooting was actually road debris, MSP says

article

A reported freeway shooting on I-275 that damaged a windshield was actually road debris striking the window, Michigan State Police said.

The driver told police he was on northbound I-275 at Michigan Avenue when a bullet went through his windshield around 5 a.m. Thursday, causing minor glass lacerations.

No evidence of a shooting was found, and evidence techs determined the hole in the windshield was caused by road debris.