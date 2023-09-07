Expand / Collapse search

Suspected I-275 freeway shooting was actually road debris, MSP says

By Amber Ainsworth
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A reported freeway shooting on I-275 that damaged a windshield was actually road debris striking the window, Michigan State Police said.

The driver told police he was on northbound I-275 at Michigan Avenue when a bullet went through his windshield around 5 a.m. Thursday, causing minor glass lacerations. 

No evidence of a shooting was found, and evidence techs determined the hole in the windshield was caused by road debris.