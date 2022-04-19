NB I-275 closing from I-94 to I-96 this weekend for road repairs

Northbound I-275 is closing between I-94 and I-96 in Wayne County this weekend.

Lane closures will start Friday evening and the freeway will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday, April 22 until 5 a.m. Monday, April 25. All ramps onto this stretch of freeway will also be closed.

The road is scheduled to be rebuilt next year as part of the Revive 275 project, but is in need of repairs right now.

VIEW: I-275 construction timeline

Detours include taking I-94 east to northbound Southfield Freeway to westbound I-96, or taking I-94 west to northbound US-23 to eastbound M-14.