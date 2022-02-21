I-275 construction timeline: Here are 2022's expected lane closures for MDOT's massive highway project

article

Road construction season is slowly returning to Michigan with crews initiating lane and ramp closures on I-275 this week.

It's the first stage of phase two of construction on the major Metro Detroit roadway, where planned improvements to the pavement in western Wayne County are expected to take years to complete.

The project's scope, a complete rebuild of 24 miles of the highway, will take place in six stages over four years. More than a dozen miles will have concrete pavement rebuilt and 65 bridges are expected to be improved. Drivers can plan on sidewalk and interchange improvements as well.

This year, Michigan Department of Transportation workers will be rebuilding southbound I-275 from Six Mile to Northline Road. Southbound bridge and ramp work is expected to be part of the project.

From Feb. 21-25, road crews will work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the northbound lanes with rolling right-lane closures from Livonia to Romulus.

Then on Saturday Feb. 26 through March 5, northbound traffic will have one lane open, so road crews can adjust concrete barriers to help guide traffic during construction. Two lanes of traffic will be open during this period on southbound I-275.

On March 5, crews will shift southbound traffic onto the reconfigured northbound lanes. There will also be intermittent ramp closures during the shift.

On March 7, a Monday, northbound and southbound traffic will both have two lanes open. Northbound construction will have barrels beginning near Eureka Road and southbound barrels will begin near Seven Mile Road.

All on and off ramps will be accessible with median crossover ramps except when crews are working on specific ramps.

Find more information at revive275.org