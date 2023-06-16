NB I-75 reopens at Davison after tire flies through driver's windshield, causing fatal crash

article

All northbound lanes of I-75 in Detroit have reopened at Davison after a crash caused by a loose tire Friday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., Michigan State Police said that all northbound lanes of I-75 were closed after a tire from a vehicle on the southbound side of the freeway came loose, went over the median wall, and hit a pickup truck driven by a 63-year-old man on the other side of the freeway.

The freeway reopened just before 6:20 p.m.

According to police, the pickup truck was found against the wall with a caved-in roof, and the driver was unconscious.

Police had to break a window to get to the driver, then used a chain to pull the vehicle away from the way. The victim was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The 34-year-old driver whose vehicle lost a tire is cooperating with investigators.