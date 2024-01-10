NB I-75 closed at Sashabaw after multi-vehicle crash involving MSP trooper, prisoner

A patrol car carrying a prisoner was involved in a multi-vehicle accident Wednesday evening, according to Michigan State Police.

The crash has closed the freeway on northbound I-75 at Sashabaw Road in Independence Charter Township, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The Metro North Post is currently investigating incident, which took place around 6:30 p.m., according to MSP Second District on X (formerly Twitter).

"There are non-life threatening injuries to the trooper and prisoner in the car," according to MSP. "No other injuries are being reported at this time."

The closure in the area extends for two miles in both directions.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 2 for updates.