NB I-75 to be closed between I-696 to 12 Mile until Wednesday for repairs after sinkhole

Northbound I-75 will be closed between I-696 and12 Mile Road in Oakland County until Wednesday for road repairs, Michigan Department of Transportation officials said Sunday.

MDOT officials said they are trying to have one lane open by Thursday afternoon.

A 4-foot deep sinkhole opened up on the service drive and "bled" over onto the freeway.

Officials said a tunnel boring machine that was working about 100 feet under the center of the service drive ran into some groundwater, pulling sand and silt with it.

"We’re building a tunnel to help with the torrential rains that we’ve been encountering. Anytime you’re working 100 feet below ground you're going to encounter some issues – some large like this, some small," said MDOT spokesman Rob Morosi.